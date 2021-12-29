PM Imran Khan, Aon Buppi Discuss E-commerce University, Freelancers' Conference
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.
During the meeting, they discussed the establishment of an e-commerce university as well as matters related to e-commerce.
Moreover, they also deliberated over the holding of a freelancer's conference.