PM Imran Khan, Aon Buppi discuss e-commerce university, freelancers' conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the establishment of an e-commerce university as well as matters related to e-commerce.

Moreover, they also deliberated over the holding of a freelancer's conference.