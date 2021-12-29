UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan, Aon Buppi Discuss E-commerce University, Freelancers' Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:35 PM

PM Imran Khan, Aon Buppi discuss e-commerce university, freelancers' conference

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the establishment of an e-commerce university as well as matters related to e-commerce.

Moreover, they also deliberated over the holding of a freelancer's conference.

