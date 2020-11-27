UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Approves Khalid Khurshid As CM Gilgit-Baltistan: Saifullah Nyazee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

PM Imran Khan approves Khalid Khurshid as CM Gilgit-Baltistan: Saifullah Nyazee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name of Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan Advocate as New Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan.

In a tweet, PTI Chief Organizer stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name.

Khalid Khurshid won the elections from GBA-13 Astore-1 Gilgit Baltistan.

Khalid Khurshid said in a recent statement that "we will follow the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and try to serve with utmost dedication in the interest of Gilgit Baltistan and its people".

