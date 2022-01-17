UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Arrives In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 12:59 PM

PM Imran Khan arrives in Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Monday on a brief visit

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others.

The prime minister would hold important meetings with Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa to review progress on various development projects.

The prime minister would also preside over different meetings and would meet members of the provincial assembly.

