PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Tuesday at Sumungli Airbase for a one day visit to Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Tuesday at Sumungli Airbase for a one day visit to Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bijinzo and other parliamentarians received the Prime Minister. Later, the PM, along with CM and visiting delegation, left for Naushki.

During one day visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Frontier Corps Camp Nasuhki and meet FC officers and Jawans.