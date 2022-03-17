UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan, Asad Umar Challenge ECP Notice Before IHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2022 | 01:19 PM

PM Imran Khan, Asad Umar challenge ECP notice before IHC

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Asad Umar say that the relevant ordinance in the field cannot be ignored and ECP has no powers to interpret the law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar have filed petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notice served to them for taking part in the March 11 Lower Dir rally.

The petitioners said that ECP cannot ignore the ordinance in the field about the local bodies system. They said the ECP did not have powers to interpret the law.

They asked the court to set aside the notice Election Commission of Pakistan issued to them.

The latest reports suggest that the petition has been accepted for hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will take up the petition.

The petition came after ECP had issued a notice to the prime minister and others, including KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Parvez Khattak, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, provincial cabinet members Shafiullah, Anwar Zeb and Liaqat Ali.

"You are required to appear in person or through counsel in this office along with a written statement on March 14 at 10:30 am," read the notice.

