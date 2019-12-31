PM Imran Khan asks govt committee to hear MQM leaders, resolve their grievances

(@fidahassanain)

The federal cabinet meeting under chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan also took up nine-point agenda and gave approval of CEO of OGDC.

ISLAMABAD :( Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) In reaction to PPP-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Prime Minister Imran Khan directed his party leaders to meet MQM leaders and address their grievances.

According to the sources, Jahangir Tareen—the former Secretary General of PTI, will meet the MQM leaders to hear their grievances in compliance of Imran Khan’s directions. It is, however, not yet clear that who are the other members of the committee who are going to meet MQM leaders.

A day earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardrai made conditional to MQM leaders that they would be given ministries and seats in Sindh government if they quit alliance with ruling PTI and joined PPP. He also urged MQM leaders to make the PTI government fall.

“The MQM leaders’ demands will be reviewed, their grievances will be heard and resolved,” the sources quoted the committee members as saying.

MQM, they said, had demanded the government to take action against missing party workers and provision of funds for Karachi.

Earlier today, the Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed and reviewed newly amended NAB law and other issues including the performance of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

According to the sources, the federal cabinet took up nine matters, with focus on political and economic situation of the country. The economic team, they said, also briefed the cabinet members and presented the current financial statistics.

They stated that Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) Chief Executive Officer was approved by the cabinet while the bill pertaining to National College of Arts (NCA) was deferred till the next meeting. They said that issuance of the State Bank’s financial statement for fiscal year 2018, the extradition of the Norwegian citizen, request of the Ministry of Interior to hand over Sohail Ahmed to the UK and the appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) CEO.