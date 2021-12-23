UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Briefed About Progress Of Development Projects, Other Matters In Punjab

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:31 PM

PM Imran Khan briefed about progress of development projects, other matters in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and briefed him about the progress of ongoing development projects in the province, administrative matters as well as the law and order situation

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Inspector General Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Aamir Jan were also in attendance.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the administrative measures taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to farmers.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the administrative and law and order situation in the province and directed for further improvement.

Besides, he also directed to take measures to trickle down the positive effects of government's welfare projects to masses.

