PM Imran Khan brings the economy on right track: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal and provincial governments are taking concrete measures to control the current wave of price hike of essential commodities and provide relief to the masses.

This was stated by the Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani while addressing the Malik Younas award distribution ceremony here Friday.

He further said that the KP government while taking the notice of the price hike directed all DCs to monitor the pricing of vegetables and other essential commodities processes and take strict action against the profiteers.

The speaker stated that when PTI took over the government economic indicators were poor and we were on the verge of collapse, despite economic crunch owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world through the best policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan once again came on the track of development and prosperity.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that some people ask about his performance in the constituency, I would say that compare the performance of 10 years tenure with the previous 30 years, we have completed all roads of the city, constructed new parks, gymnasiums, Murree road bypass, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, 12 colleges, Water Supply schemes and moreover construction of Shimla Hill Park.

After roads, now we are working on the internal streets of the city, to address a serious issue of unplanned hanging electricity cables and meters we would start a project which would resolve the problem, adding the speaker said. He said that we are also planning to shift the main bus terminal and vegetable and fruit market from the city.