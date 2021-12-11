UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Calls For Pak-US' Deeper Engagement For Afghan Peace, Stability

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday emphasized that Pakistan and the US must have deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan

The prime minister, in a meeting with A four-member US Senate delegation including Senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse, particularly underscored urgent need to support Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

He also highlighted importance of closer cooperation to address security threats in the region, including terrorism, PM office said.

All the four senators are members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, while Senator King is also member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Warmly welcoming the senators, the prime minister underlined that Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the US and was committed to expanding it in all spheres, particularly in the economic dimension.

He hoped that visits of congressional delegations would help strengthen mutual understanding and forge closer people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister reiterated that a deeper and stronger partnership between the two countries was mutually beneficial and critical for the region's peace, security and prosperity.

Apprising the delegation about the continuation of egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister underscored that the extremist and exclusionist policies of the RSS-inspired BJP were posing a threat to regional peace and security.

He stressed that US must play its role for maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister underscored that, for its part, Pakistan remained ready to pursue measures that would reinforce peace, stability and prosperity in the region, if the enabling environment was created by India.

Recalling collective struggles of Pakistan and the US over the decades in promoting peace and security globally, the senators deeply appreciated Pakistan's recent contribution in evacuation of the American nationals and others from Afghanistan post-15 August.

They reaffirmed their commitment to a stable and broad-based Pakistan-US bilateral relationship.

They emphasized that given the size of Pakistan's population as well as itsgeo-strategic location, the US and Pakistan should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation.

