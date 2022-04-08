UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Published April 08, 2022

PM Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet here on Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Friday.

The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance.

Imran Khan in a tweet a day earlier had announced to convene the meetings of his cabinet and the party after the Supreme Court gave a verdict on the ruling of the deputy speaker to call off no-confidence motion and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

The prime minister will also address the nation later in the evening.

