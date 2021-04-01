PM Imran Khan Chairs Cabinet Meeting Via Video-link
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:47 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here on Thursday
The prime minister attended the meeting via video-link from his residence in Bani Gala, where he was self-quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 20.
The meeting took up several agenda items relating to development projects.
The situation in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the country also came under discussion.