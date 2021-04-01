UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Chairs Cabinet Meeting Via Video-link

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:47 PM

PM Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting via video-link

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of Federal cabinet here on Thursday.

The prime minister attended the meeting via video-link from his residence in Bani Gala, where he was self-quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

The meeting took up several agenda items relating to development projects.

The situation in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the country also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Bani March From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

From 31st March, the members of the Arts Council o ..

11 minutes ago

Exports reach to $ 18.669 billion during last 9 mo ..

4 minutes ago

China 10-year treasury bond futures close lower Th ..

4 minutes ago

AU calls for urgent action after Mozambique attack ..

13 minutes ago

WHO invites Turkey's health minister to COVID-19 b ..

13 minutes ago

South Korea Starts Vaccinating People Aged Over 75 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.