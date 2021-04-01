PM Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting via video-link

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of Federal cabinet here on Thursday.

The prime minister attended the meeting via video-link from his residence in Bani Gala, where he was self-quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

The meeting took up several agenda items relating to development projects.

The situation in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the country also came under discussion.