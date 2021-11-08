UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Chairs Meeting On Price Control; Govt Decides To Bring Whole Sugar Stock In Market For Sale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting on price control; govt decides to bring whole sugar stock in market for sale

The government on Monday decided to bring the complete sugar stock in the market for sale and start sugarcane crushing across the country from November 1

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The government on Monday decided to bring the complete sugar stock in the market for sale and start sugarcane crushing across the country from November 15.

The decision was taken in a meeting of price control held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting also decided to ensure strict implementation of the crushing laws.

Federal Ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Dr Farogh Naseem, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Interior Advisor Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill and Chairman Federal board of Revenue were present in the meeting, which was also attended through video-link by Chief Secretary Punjab and senior officers from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the stock and prices of sugar in the country. It was told that though the country had ample stocks of sugar, but the increase in prices was due to decision of sugar mills' closure in Sindh.

The meeting was further told that Sindh had differed from the decisions of center and other provinces in the case of wheat crisis as well, causing an emergency situation.

The meeting decided that those found involved in hoarding and profiteering will be proceeded against strictly under the law.

The prime minister while speaking on the occasion said that profiteering and hoarding will in no way be tolerated.

He called for ensuring the implementation of laws under Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Act 2021, Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act 2020 and Punjab Registration of Godowns Act 2014 against sugar mafia and hoarders.

The prime minister said that the provincial and district governments should be seen in the field to provide relief to masses.

He said that as prices of various commodities were increasing in the international market and Pakistan depended on imported goods, its impact was also being witnessed at domestic level.

He, however, added that the government was taking all possible measures to lessen the burden of poor segment.

The prime minister said that the introduction of various schemes including Ehsaas Ration, Kamyab Pakistan, Kissan Card, Sehat Card and Ehsaas Program were aimed at providing relief to the poor.

He said that facts and figures should be presented before the masses and an effective awareness campaign be run. Strict legal action should be taken against the hoarders and profiteers, he added.

The prime minister said that the government was focused on serving masses above politics and was cognizant of the effects of price-hike.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Shaukat Tarin Sale Price November Stocks FBR 2020 Market All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continu ..

Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continues in Hazara division

3 minutes ago
 England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injur ..

England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury

3 minutes ago
 3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 Karachi int'l veterans wins football tourney

Karachi int'l veterans wins football tourney

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death ..

UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of wife of Abdullah bin Ahmed ..

18 minutes ago
 Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s manager i ..

Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s manager in drug raid case

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.