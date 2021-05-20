UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan, Chinese Premier Reaffirm Resolve To Further Strengthen Sino-Pak Ties

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:44 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to further solidify Pakistan-China bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to further solidify Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, bilateral relations and cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine came under discussion.

The year 2021 is a special occasion as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chinese premier at the special occasion, which will be celebrated by both sides in a befitting manner.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that with collective and tireless efforts over the years, Pakistan and China had transformed their relationship into an "All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership".

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and has generated economic activity, employment and will further enhance bilateral and regional trade.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and deeply appreciated China's continued support to Pakistan in supply of COVID vaccine.

He thanked China for providing assistance to National Institute of Health (NIH) for establishing vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan, which he said, would further solidify Pakistan's efforts to combat coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Premier Li and the Chinese leadership for the successful landing of Chinese spacecraft on Mars, which showed the rising technological prowess of China.

