UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Concerned Over Slow Pace Of Balochistan Projects; Directs Apex Body To Meet Monthly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:13 PM

PM Imran Khan concerned over slow pace of Balochistan projects; directs apex body to meet monthly

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his concerns over the slow pace of development projects under Southern Balochistan Development Package and directed the Apex committee to meet every month to review execution of the works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his concerns over the slow pace of development projects under Southern Balochistan Development Package and directed the Apex committee to meet every month to review execution of the works.

The prime minister, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on the realization of the package, also instructed for holding the meeting of the execution committee fortnightly to speed up work on 200 development projects worth Rs. 655 billion.

He was told that the Apex Committee, headed by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, met once in a year.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to complete Turbat Airport and build two nursing colleges in Gwadar and Turbat at the earliest.

Imran Khan said that he would personally hold review committee meetings every month to remove impediments in the completion of the development projects.

He viewed that the issues faced by Balochistan were different from rest of the country as its population was scattered, and due to long distance we have to find out of the box solutions to improve the lives of people of Balochistan.

He directed ministries of planning, energy, maritime affairs, and Government of Balochistan to work in close coordination to accelerate the work on transport, energy and infrastructure projects under the Package.

Earlier the Prime Minister was briefed that Balochistan was a resource-rich province as it produces 40% of the locally produced gas in the country. Ownership of the Federal Governments was very much needed to solve various issues being faced by this strategically very important province.

The prime minister directed the Balochistan government to revamp its governance structure at the grassroots level not only to accelerate the pace of work on development projects but also to improve the service delivery to the common man.

He also directed the authorities concerned to launch an effective media campaign to ensure maximum public awareness of government's initiatives for the welfare of people of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain , Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other senior officers concerned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Information Minister Gwadar Man Turbat Progress Ali Haider Gas Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Four hurt after a powerful blast targeted police v ..

Four hurt after a powerful blast targeted police vehicle in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 PAL to organize Allama Iqbal Int'l webinar on Nov ..

PAL to organize Allama Iqbal Int'l webinar on Nov 16

2 minutes ago
 'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

2 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali’s wife rejects tweets of threats to he ..

Hasan Ali’s wife rejects tweets of threats to her family

31 minutes ago
 New Migrants Daily Arrive at Makeshift Refugee Cam ..

New Migrants Daily Arrive at Makeshift Refugee Camp at Belarusian-Polish Border ..

19 minutes ago
 Price of sugar reduces 1500 rupees per bag in open ..

Price of sugar reduces 1500 rupees per bag in open market of Hazara after provis ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.