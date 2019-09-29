PM Imran Khan courageously presents Kashmir issue in UNGA: Faisal Javed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Sunday lauded that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) saying he courageously highlighted the Kashmir dispute.

Faisal Javed while talking to a private news channel said, the historic speech of PM did not only reflect desires, feelings and aspirations of Kashmiri people but also expressed the desire of lasting peace and stability in the region.

Faisal Javed said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented Pakistan's stance on all issues of national importance.

He said N should implement the suggestions presented by Imran Khan and play its role in resolving the long-pending dispute of Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a true ambassador of islam, he said.

He has successfully presented Kashmir cause and internationalized the issue in unprecedented manner, he praised.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his bold and realistic speech on Kashmir at the UNGA session.

Prime Minister conducted meetings with world leaders to convey his message properly and effectively, he added.

"We are committed to support the people of Kashmir till freedom of the held valley", he added.

Pakistani nation is eagerly waiting to welcome their beloved prime minister in Pakistan and their enthusiasm is quite highly.

It is diplomatic victory of Pakistan that US Department of State has urged India to immediately lift curfew from Occupied Kashmir, he highlighted.

The global leaders have shown their keen interest to visit Pakistan, he said adding, Pakistan is at take off stage and they will see a prosperity and development in near future.

He further asserted that peace cannot be established in South Asia without resolving the Kashmir issue.