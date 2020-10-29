PM Imran Khan demands to make GB as a constitutional province: Senior leader PTI

Central Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and senior leader from Gilgit Baltistan Hasmatullah Khan said that it was PTI demanded from the very beginning to made GB as a constitutional province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Central Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and senior leader from Gilgit Baltistan Hasmatullah Khan said that it was PTI demanded from the very beginning to made GB as a constitutional province.

Addressing a press conference here in central Press Club Gilgit he said that when I recommended GB as interim constitutional province from Imran Khan,he ensured me that soon after coming into power he would do so.

Hasmatullah said that now people of GB were getting their rights under the dynamic leadership of Primer Minister Imran Khan and we had to be United in that connection.

He added that PTI was the only political party that has the realizations to mitigate the sufferings of downtrodden communities of the country,adding that leadership of Pakistan Muslim League N and PPP have nothing to do with the rights and the sufferings of the People of GB.

In a reply to a question he told that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was the head of Pakistan and no one could stop him of visiting GB.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran has nothing to do with upcoming general election in GB and he was coming to celebrate the Jashnay Azadi Gilgit Baltistan on First of November.