UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Determined To Put Country On Path To Progress:CM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

PM Imran Khan determined to put country on path to progress:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the world is facing economic difficulties due to the Covid-19 outbreak but Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to put the country on the path to economic development.

He was addressing the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park at the Chief Minister's Office here on Saturday.

He said that there were only three special economic zones when the PTI government came to power. The government started work on 13 special economic zones in very short time under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He informed that the Federal government had issued notifications for seven special economic zones.

The second special economic zone of the Punjab "Quaid-e-Azam Business Park" project had been launched today whereas, the first special economic zone had already been kicked off in Faisalabad, the chief minister said.

He disclosed the government would soon launch South Punjab first-ever special economic zone in Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would cover an area of 1,536 acres besides generating employment opportunities for more than 500,000 people. Accommodation facility for industrial workers would be provided over 200 acres, the CM added.

He said that the project of Quaid e Azam Business Park had gain great significance due to its proximity to the National Highway and Motorway.

He maintained that 653 industrial units would be set up in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. He said that the first time in the history, tax relief of Rs 56 billion had been given to the business community in Punjab in coronavirus pandemic.

Number of small taxes had been evaded to create ease in doing business, he added.

He stated the Punjab Small Industries Corporation had allocated Rs 12 billion for providing loans to the youth, adding that under this scheme, loans of Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 million would be given to the youth on easy terms.

He said that the second major irrigation project of Punjab, Jalalpur Canal Project had also been launched while work had also been started on the Greater Thal Canal project in Punjab.

The CM said that Kas Umar Khan Canal project would also be started soon whereas Khanki Barrage had also been inaugurated.

He said that Punjab was on the road to progress according to the vision and guidance of the prime minister . Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, transparency had been ensured at all levels, he added.

He said that several other mega projects would also be launch in Punjab. According to the vision,guidance and policies of the prime minister , economic activities would be promoted and people would be prosperous, the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Business Punjab Motorway Quaid E Azam Road Bahawalpur Progress All Government Billion Million Employment Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IMF calls for further action to secure resilient r ..

51 minutes ago

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

1 hour ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

2 hours ago

'Field formations must develop strong connection w ..

42 minutes ago

De-watering continues to clean stagnant water afte ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.