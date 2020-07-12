UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Determined To Strengthen Country's Economy: Aleem Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

PM Imran Khan determined to strengthen country's economy: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully determined to strengthen the country's economy despite all odds.

Adressing the workers of NA-129 and PP-158 here, he said the incumbent government was working day and night to resolve problems of people.

He said that corruption of previous rulers had increased the problems of common man, adding that Prime Minister was creating new job opportunities for providing employment to people.

He said, "Present government believes in real progress in all sectors." Aleem Khan urged the people to cooperate with the government in development works.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the countryout of crises and to make it a developed and prosperous one.

