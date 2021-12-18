UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Directs For Maximum Facilities To Overseas Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:48 PM

PM Imran Khan directs for maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while calling the overseas Pakistanis a valuable asset, directed the authorities concerned to extend maximum facilities to them.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with his Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afridi wherein he was told that the expatriates had highly applauded the government's decision of granting voting rights and introducing an online system of power of attorney.

The prime minister was also briefed on Roshan Digital Account and huge investment opportunities in Pakistan owing to the government's business-friendly policies.

