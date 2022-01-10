UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Directs For Steps To Further Strengthen PTI's Organizational Structure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for effective steps to further strengthen the organizational structure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for effective steps to further strengthen the organizational structure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) across the country.

He also advised for activating the PTI's workers effectively for success in the upcoming local government elections being held in the different provinces and areas.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Planning and General Secretary PTI Asad Umar, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was also attended by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, PTI Punjab President and Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood, PTI south Punjab President and Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, PTI Sindh President and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, PTI Balochistan President and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and PTI Additional General Secretary PTI Aamir Mahmood Kiyani.

Issues pertaining to strengthening of organizational structure of the party all over the country were discussed during the meeting.

