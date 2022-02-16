UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Directs Punjab Government To Ensure Efficient Services For Common Man

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to take all necessary steps in providing prompt and efficient services to the common man in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to take all necessary steps in providing prompt and efficient services to the common man in the province.

Talking to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he also emphasized taking action against miscreants, hoarders, and occupation mafia to protect the lives, property, and interests of the people.

During the meeting, the issues related to civil administration and law and order of Punjab province were discussed, besides a detailed briefing on the progress of development projects.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan were present.

>