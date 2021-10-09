PM Imran Khan directs re-opening of 83,741 public complaints to expedite relief

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for re-opening of 83,741 public complaints filed at Pakistan Citizen's Portal against different government institutions and departments

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for re-opening of 83,741 public complaints filed at Pakistan Citizen's Portal against different government institutions and departments.

According to Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU), the concerned officials would be assigned to proceed in these public complaints.

The prime minister also directed for re-opening of 2,549 complaints in which partial relief was provided.

Out of these total complaints, 43,351 pertained to 773 Federal government entities which would be re-opened, PM Office media wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Whereas 40,415 other complaints related to a total of 2,450 provincial institutions/departments would be re-opened.

At federal level, the highest number of 3,181, complaints were received against IESCO which would be re-processed, PMDU said.

While at the provincial level, 1,606 complaints related to Punjab Highway, 412 to PDA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 874 complaints against KSWP in Sindh and 130 complaints were linked to secondary education in Balochistan were registered.

All steps would be taken to ensure resolution of public complaints, the press release said.

AAP/irf\932