UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Directs Strict Action Against FIA Officials For Negligence In A Woman's Harassment Case

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:55 PM

PM Imran Khan directs strict action against FIA officials for negligence in a woman's harassment case

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered strict action against the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over failure to decide on repeated complaints of harassment by a woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered strict action against the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over failure to decide on repeated complaints of harassment by a woman.

The prime minister directed the Director General FIA to immediately suspend the involved FIA officials to ensure a transparent inquiry, the Prime Minister's Office said.

He stressed provision of relief to the woman at the earliest, saying that no complaint should be ignored.

The woman had lodged a complaint with Pakistan Citizen Portal against FIA officials, who took no action over her five-time request of harassment during December 16, 2019 to June 13, 2021.

On facing harassment, the woman had quit her job at a university and approached the FIA. On non-cooperation by the FIA officials, she allegedly made an attempt of suicide.

The PM Office said despite reopening the complaint twice, the FIA failed to fulfill its responsibility.

The Prime Minister's Delivery Unit in this regard issued a letter to the DG FIA for an inquiry of the officials concerned.

The inquiry report will be submitted to the prime minister on July 20, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Suicide Job Federal Investigation Agency June July December Women 2019

Recent Stories

National workshop on Molecular PCR based Technique ..

7 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, KP CM Mahmood Khan discuss budget r ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank, NBQ partner to facilita ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality approves job titles for remote ..

17 minutes ago

All-Party meeting: A ploy to deflect world attenti ..

12 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end down

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.