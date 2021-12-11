PM Imran Khan due in Mianwali today to announce development package, launch multiple projects

- Home
Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:43 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Mianwali today to announce the second phase of the development package for the city and inaugurate multiple infrastructure and environment-related projects.
The prime minister would inaugurate City Park at Old Cattle Mandi; the dualization of the first phase of Sargodha-Mianwali Road and a Miyawaki Forest at Namal Lake.
He would also launch development work on the upgradation of Kalabagh-Shakardara Road and DHQ Hospital Mianwali; the construction of the Balkasar-Mianwali Road and a Wooded Land at Namal Lake.
The announcement of the Prime Minister Package-II and a District Development Package is also on the agenda of the prime minister.
The prime minister would also visit Numl University where he would also address the students.