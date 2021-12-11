UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Due In Mianwali Today To Announce Development Package, Launch Multiple Projects

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:43 AM

PM Imran Khan due in Mianwali today to announce development package, launch multiple projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Mianwali today to announce the second phase of the development package for the city and inaugurate multiple infrastructure and environment-related projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Mianwali today to announce the second phase of the development package for the city and inaugurate multiple infrastructure and environment-related projects.

The prime minister would inaugurate City Park at Old Cattle Mandi; the dualization of the first phase of Sargodha-Mianwali Road and a Miyawaki Forest at Namal Lake.

He would also launch development work on the upgradation of Kalabagh-Shakardara Road and DHQ Hospital Mianwali; the construction of the Balkasar-Mianwali Road and a Wooded Land at Namal Lake.

The announcement of the Prime Minister Package-II and a District Development Package is also on the agenda of the prime minister.

The prime minister would also visit Numl University where he would also address the students.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Road Mianwali

Recent Stories

ICAO appreciates Pakistan in CAA's audit

ICAO appreciates Pakistan in CAA's audit

5 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate, perform ground-breaking of sever ..

PM to inaugurate, perform ground-breaking of several projects in Mianwali

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Holds 'Urdu Media ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Holds 'Urdu Media K Dour E Jawan' Session at 4t ..

14 minutes ago
 On the second day of the 14th International Urdu C ..

On the second day of the 14th International Urdu Conference held at Arts Council ..

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.