UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Exposing Terrorist Ideology Of Modi, RSS: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

PM Imran Khan exposing terrorist ideology of Modi, RSS: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was exposing the terrorist ideology of Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in front of Indian media in Tashkent.

In a tweet, he said some people while standing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were speaking Modi's language.

This is the difference between a leader and a 'Parchi' and hereditary politicians, he added.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tashkent Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media

Recent Stories

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

2 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

4 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17 minutes ago

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore ..

27 minutes ago

Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agenc ..

47 minutes ago

Challenges increasing for the economy: Mian Zahid ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.