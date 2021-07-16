PM Imran Khan exposing terrorist ideology of Modi, RSS: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was exposing the terrorist ideology of Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in front of Indian media in Tashkent.

In a tweet, he said some people while standing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were speaking Modi's language.

This is the difference between a leader and a 'Parchi' and hereditary politicians, he added.