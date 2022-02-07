PM Imran Khan Extends Condolence To Senate Chairman On Grandmother's Death
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 01:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday extended condolence to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani over the death of his grandmother.
The Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family, the PM Office said.