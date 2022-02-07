UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Extends Condolence To Senate Chairman On Grandmother's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 01:27 PM

PM Imran Khan extends condolence to Senate Chairman on grandmother's death

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday extended condolence to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani over the death of his grandmother

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday extended condolence to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani over the death of his grandmother.

The Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family, the PM Office said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Australian states ease restrictions as COVID-19 ca ..

Australian states ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop down

3 minutes ago
 Australia to provide tax breaks for COVID-19 test ..

Australia to provide tax breaks for COVID-19 test costs

3 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics sets record for female ath ..

Beijing Winter Olympics sets record for female athletes' participation

3 minutes ago
 Australia's "flying kangaroo" national carrier Qan ..

Australia's "flying kangaroo" national carrier Qantas hops on regional travel

5 minutes ago
 Donetsk Says Mercenaries From Poland Arrived in Te ..

Donetsk Says Mercenaries From Poland Arrived in Territories of Donbas Controlled ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 8,500 mass graves reported in 89 villages of ..

Over 8,500 mass graves reported in 89 villages of IIOJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>