PM Imran Khan fighting against both coronavirus, hunger: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting against both coronavirus pandemic and hunger and it was time to join him in this war instead of indulging in political point scoring.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the largest relief package in the country's history for deserving people including working class.

She reminded that the Punjab government has announced a month's additional pay for the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the forefront of war against coronavirus pandemic.

She said in case any government employee or doctor or paramedical staff dies in line of duty against coronavirus, the Punjab Government has announced to give them the package of martyrs.

She said that Rs 4 million would be given as compensation to the families of grade1 to 16 employees and Rs 8 million to the families of Grade 17 and above.

She said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan Rs 12,000 has been distributed among to 1.2 million poor families.

She said under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme Rs 144 billion were being distributed among the poor.

The SAPM said that since April 9, Rs 49 billion have been distributed among over 4 million families across the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

