PM Imran Khan Fighting For Raising Image Of Country: Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 08:11 PM

PM Imran Khan fighting for raising image of country: Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for raising the image and dignity of the country.

Talking to media here, he claimed that nothing unconstitutional had happened in the Punjab. He said that powers of the Punjab Deputy Speaker were withdrawn under article 235 of Punjab Assembly's rules and procedures 1997.

Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan requested the tv channels to show the order issued on plain paper by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker and the gazette notification of April 16 as well.

Responding to a question about the number game he said, "We have 189 votes whereas opposition will fail in all its negative tactics." He said that some 20 to 25 PTI dissident members were openly claiming to support PML-N, adding, it did not mean as they had joined the PML-N.

The PTI leader said that he would approach the Lahore High Court on Monday filing a petition against PTI dissident members who were openly claiming to support PML-N for the last ten to fifteen days.

He said that today the process would almost be completed by the Punjab Assembly Speaker Secretariat and the matter would be sent to the Election Commission to disqualify these dissident members.

He said the Election Commission was bound to deseat such members within 10 to 15 days under Election Act 2017.

He said that the money which had been used for horse-trading in National Assembly and Punjab Assembly would yield no result.

