PM Imran Khan For Common Man's Access To Health Services

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:16 PM

PM Imran Khan for common man's access to health services

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for steps to ensure access of the common man to basic health services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for steps to ensure access of the common man to basic health services.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary to Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nosheen Hamid here at the PM House.

The meeting focused on the amount allocated for healthcare in the budget and the related initiatives, including the Insaf Sehat Card.

Dr Nosheen Hamid lauded the prime minister's successful strategy of smart lockdown that helped control the coronavirus cases in the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Budget Man Coronavirus

