PM Imran Khan For Special Focus On Skill Development To Nurture Academia-market Linkage

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 03:39 PM

PM Imran Khan for special focus on skill development to nurture academia-market linkage

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday while stressing on vocational training and skill development said imparting modern skill training could better help explore youth's potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday while stressing on vocational training and skill development said imparting modern skill training could better help explore youth's potential.

Chairing a meeting for promotion of knowledge economy in the country, the prime minister said technical and professional training should be designed in accordance with the market's needs besides building a strong linkage between educational institutions and the market.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, secretaries of planning and education ministries, head of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rehman, Professor Shoaib Khan, Professor Nasir Khan and senior officers attended the meeting.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood apprised the meeting of the various initiatives for promotion of knowledge economy in the country while Dr Attaur Rehman put forward proposals to promote artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other sciences.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said the country's future was linked with the promotion of education.

He said as a considerable size of country's population comprises youth, their potential could be utilized only by equipping them with modern sciences.

Calling the promotion of education as government's priority, Imran Khan said it would play it's full part to accomplish the goal.

He said the government's educational reforms were not merely meant to elevate the education standards but also inculcate high moral values in the students' personalities. Moreover, the purpose of introducing subject of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in higher classes was to acquaint the students with the Islamic teachings.\867

