UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Fought Case Of Entire Muslim Ummah At Int'l Level: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PM Imran Khan fought case of entire Muslim Ummah at Int'l level: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fighting the case of entire Muslim Ummah at the international level.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Friday, he said it is because of Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts that March 15 has been declared an international day against Islamophobia by the United Nations.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voted in favor of the PTI government. He said that PTI swept all Tehsils and village councils in Swat with clear majority.

He said that people of KP once again voted for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Murad Saeed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of the country at every international forum.

He said that no drone attack was carried during PTI government while during the previous 10 years over 400 drone strikes took place in the country.

He said Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying 'Absolutely Not' to joining any war of others.

He said that PM Imran Khan has no property abroad and his only top priority was to facilitate poor masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Poor Swat March Muslim Media All Government Top

Recent Stories

Babar Azam makes record of scoring 15 centuries in ..

Babar Azam makes record of scoring 15 centuries in ODIs

13 minutes ago
 PDMA releases Rs 320m for N Waziristan, Khyber aff ..

PDMA releases Rs 320m for N Waziristan, Khyber affectees

8 minutes ago
 Russia Appreciates India's Unbiased Stance on Cris ..

Russia Appreciates India's Unbiased Stance on Crisis in Ukraine - Lavrov

8 minutes ago
 PMLN wins Kalkot Dir Upper, Independent candidate ..

PMLN wins Kalkot Dir Upper, Independent candidate elected chairman Tehsil Counci ..

8 minutes ago
 Babar Azam breaks record of  32 years old record ..

Babar Azam breaks record of  32 years old record of Imran Khan

33 minutes ago
 Moscow accuses Kyiv of air strike in Russia in new ..

Moscow accuses Kyiv of air strike in Russia in new snag for talks

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.