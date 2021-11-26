PM Imran Khan fully committed to root out corruption: Arbab Ghulam Rahim

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim has said that Prime Minister fully committed to root out corruption from the country by bringing corrupt persons into the court of law.

The corruption is a cancer and all out efforts are required to eliminate this menace from the society so that the national exchequer could be utilized for the welfare of the masses, he said this while talking to a delegation of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) and media persons here on late Friday evening.

He said though the complete elimination of corruption could not be possible however the affects of this menace can be minimized by bringing maximum number of those who looted the public money with both hands and usurped the rights of the people. Besides action against corruption at top level, the accountability should also be carried out at lower level, he said and added that this step would help in controlling the cancer of corruption at earliest.

The SAPM lashed out at the role of Sindh Government in spreading corruption in the province. The misuse of power taking advantage of the 18th Amendment as well as non-utilizing the granted funds for development schemes become the order of the day, he said and alleged that the Sindh government has caused severe damages to the progress of the province.

Dr. Rabab Ghulam Rahim said that he has been engaged in contacting the PTI leaders and workers of Sindh to reunite the party so that atrocities being committed by PPP provincial government could be stopped with strong opposition.

About the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines in the elections, he said that if it is being used in other countries of the world successfully than the question of not allowing EVM does not arises. This system can help in eradicating rigging in the elections therefore, the PPP is opposing it as it always come into power with rigging in the elections, he added.

Responding to a question of Nasla Tower, he said that all those officers of concerned departments who granted permission for construction of this structure should be taken into task along with builders.

On request of the office bearers of HUJ (Workers) regarding consideration of the journalists of Sindh in Prime Minister's Health Card Schemes and the legal heirs of the deceased journalists in Ehsas Kafalat Programme, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim assured that he would approach to all concerned quarters in this regard.