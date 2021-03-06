PM Imran Khan gets vote of confidence in National Assembly

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday obtained the Vote of Confidence in the National Assembly, receiving 178 votes in his favour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday obtained the Vote of Confidence in the National Assembly, receiving 178 votes in his favour.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser announced the results.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled the resolution in the lower house on which voting was held. The premier needs 172 votes to win the confidence vote.