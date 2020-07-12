PM Imran Khan gives severe blow to mafias: Humayun Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Sunday said that people had elected PTI for five years and constitutional tenure of the incumbent government would not end as per the wish of the opposition.

Talking to a delegation of party leaders here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not only wiped out corruption from the country but also those who used to do politics on the basis of corrupt practices. Sincere efforts of the Prime Minister had given a severe blow to the mafias in the country, he added.

He said that it was ridiculous that two political parties which remained in power for decades expected miracles from the PTI government in just short period of two years.

He said, "People are aware that problems created by previous rulers cannot be overcome overnight." He further said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.