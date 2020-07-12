UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Gives Severe Blow To Mafias: Humayun Akhtar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

PM Imran Khan gives severe blow to mafias: Humayun Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Sunday said that people had elected PTI for five years and constitutional tenure of the incumbent government would not end as per the wish of the opposition.

Talking to a delegation of party leaders here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not only wiped out corruption from the country but also those who used to do politics on the basis of corrupt practices. Sincere efforts of the Prime Minister had given a severe blow to the mafias in the country, he added.

He said that it was ridiculous that two political parties which remained in power for decades expected miracles from the PTI government in just short period of two years.

He said, "People are aware that problems created by previous rulers cannot be overcome overnight." He further said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Road Progress Sunday All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saif bin Z ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Nahyan bin Mubarak&#039;s c ..

42 minutes ago

Mabkhout carries UAE’s renewed World Cup hopes: ..

1 hour ago

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

2 hours ago

Three startups win contest to ramp up Dubai’s ne ..

2 hours ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.