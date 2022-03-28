UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Grieved Over Death Of Founder Of PTI's AJK Chapter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 02:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief over the death of Raja Mussaddiq Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Azad Kashmir chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief over the death of Raja Mussaddiq Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Azad Kashmir chapter.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Raja Mussaddiq Khan, founder member of PTI AJK," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said, "He was one of those overseas Pakistanis who joined PTI when I was in political wilderness."The prime minister extended his condolences and prayers to the family of Raja Mussaddiq Khan.

>