PM Imran Khan Grieved Over Death Of Old Friend Talat Mahmood

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:39 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed grief over the death of his longtime friend Talat Mahmood, saying that he would be missed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed grief over the death of his longtime friend Talat Mahmood, saying that he would be missed.

"Saddened by the death today of one of my oldest friends Talat Mahmood - "Tommo" to his friends. He will be missed by all his friends," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

Imran Khan extended condolences to the family of Talat Mahmood.

More Stories From Pakistan

