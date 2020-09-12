PM Imran Khan has strengthened Pak China friendship: Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati Saturday said that Pak China friendship is time tested, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also strengthened the ties between the two countries. He said this while addressing the laptop distribution ceremony amongst the 50 female lawyers of Abbottabad with the cooperation of the Chinese government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati Saturday said that Pak China friendship is time tested, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also strengthened the ties between the two countries. He said this while addressing the laptop distribution ceremony amongst the 50 female lawyers of Abbottabad with the cooperation of the Chinese government.

The minister further stated that on the Kashmir issue China has shown complete diplomatic support while some of the Islamic countries were hesitant.

Talking about the narcotic control Azam Khan Swati said that in order to eradicate the menace of drugs from Pakistan we would establish a police station of Anti-Narcotics Force just in one month at the Torkham border where our four sepoys have also embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during last one month, adding the minister said.

Narcotics do not have any boundary just like a pandemic, it spreads all over the world without any restriction.

Azam Khan Swati disclosed that during a meeting with Attorney General of Pakistan Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Khan told that we have formed a member bench comprising five experienced judges of the Supreme Court to interpret the Narcotics Act to remove lacuna, through which during the last one year about 2050 drug smugglers have been acquitted on technical grounds.

Earlier, while addressing the ceremony Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that today I have traveled through the Hazara Express Way which is the gateway of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), through this route trade would expand to China and the Central Asian States.

He stated that China is keen to start developmental projects in Hazara while many projects are in progress in district Abbottabad and Haripur.

Chinese cooperation in the development of science and technology would also continue with Pakistan and in this regard we have decided to establish a science and Technology institution in Haripur, adding the ambassador said.

Mr. Yao Jing said that we want development in every sector in Pakistan, the completion of Karakoram Highway (KKH) Phase II would have a positive impact on trade and economy and the economy of Pakistan would also be improved, it would also provide regional connectivity.

Collaboration in the academic sector would also continue as we have established many Chinese language academies a Chinese language academy in Abbottabad is also working, the hardworking of the Pakistani nation would strengthen the relations of both countries while CPEC is the sign of the friendship of the two neighboring countries.

While appreciating the development in Abbottabad the Ambassador said that I have visited many times to Abbottabad and witnessed the improvement in the education sector, medical institutions and medical services provided by the community.