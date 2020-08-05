UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Highlights Kashmir Issue At All International Forums: Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PM Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue at all international forums: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan as an Ambassador of Kashmir had been highlighting the issue at all international forums from day one.

He said this while talking to media after visiting Cantonment Railways Station here to meet participants of "Kashmir Siege Day" Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Train March here.

The Governor of Sindh appreciated the enthusiasm and fervor of participants who were chanting slogans against demographic apartheid of Kashmir and Military Siege by Indian armed forces while holding flags of Kashmir.

The governor said the presence of people from every walk of life reflected the passion, love and affection of Pakistani people towards our Kashmiri brethren.

Imran Ismail also indicated that each and every Pakistani was against the Military Siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), and recent illegal actions of Indian Government in the IIOJK.

He said the entire nation was expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and freedom of Kashmir from Indian aggression and occupation was nearing.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan had given special attention towards Kashmir and had clearly indicated that he would fight this cause at each and every international forum.

Replying to a question, the governor Sindh said the political map of Pakistan approved by the Federal Cabinet was according to the aspirations of every Pakistani.

Replying to another question, he said no matter what kind and quantity of aeroplanes were purchased by India, we would prepare as many cups of tea. Only aeroplanes were not enough during war it was the faith in Allah, which counts the most, he added.

He asked why India was reluctant to allow even its own opposition leaders to visit Srinagar. It means, he is hiding the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he observed.

He further said that India has converted Srinagar into a "terrorist nagar" but we would make it "Aman Nagar".

