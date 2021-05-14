UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Inculcate Political, Security Wisdom Among Nation: Seema Zia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

PM Imran Khan inculcate political, security wisdom among nation: Seema Zia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Dr Seema Zia Friday said that PM Imran Khan is the only visionary leader who has giving the political and security wisdom among nation.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, she said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy of dealing with the virus, Pakistan remains one of the countries "least affected" in the world by the Covid.

She said Imran Khan is the only hope of the nation and he possesses all the qualities of a great leader to steer Pakistan out of political crisis, adding, "PM Imran khan has always served nation with courage, intellect and sincerity.

"The PTI led government is pursuing national interests instead of political interests and there will be no compromise on corruption," she added.

She further said for the first time in the history of the country any government was working for the welfare of the poor segment of society but the political mafia and those benefitting from the corrupt system are standing against us.

She highlighted that her government sets up shelter homes, Langar Khanay, Sahat Insaf cards and low cost housing schemes for laborers, adding, PTI is introducing a state-of-the-art electronic voting system and will ensure free and fair elections in the country so that losing political parties couldn't allege rigging.

She said the main objective behind formation of the PTI was the end the corruption, "which has been undermining the country.

For the first time, a political party struggled against corruption, she added.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Poor All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

1 hour ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

1 hour ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.