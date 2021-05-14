PM Imran Khan inculcate political, security wisdom among nation: Seema Zia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Dr Seema Zia Friday said that PM Imran Khan is the only visionary leader who has giving the political and security wisdom among nation.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, she said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy of dealing with the virus, Pakistan remains one of the countries "least affected" in the world by the Covid.

She said Imran Khan is the only hope of the nation and he possesses all the qualities of a great leader to steer Pakistan out of political crisis, adding, "PM Imran khan has always served nation with courage, intellect and sincerity.

"The PTI led government is pursuing national interests instead of political interests and there will be no compromise on corruption," she added.

She further said for the first time in the history of the country any government was working for the welfare of the poor segment of society but the political mafia and those benefitting from the corrupt system are standing against us.

She highlighted that her government sets up shelter homes, Langar Khanay, Sahat Insaf cards and low cost housing schemes for laborers, adding, PTI is introducing a state-of-the-art electronic voting system and will ensure free and fair elections in the country so that losing political parties couldn't allege rigging.

She said the main objective behind formation of the PTI was the end the corruption, "which has been undermining the country.

For the first time, a political party struggled against corruption, she added.