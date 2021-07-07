UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Keen For Uplifting GB: CM

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

PM Imran Khan keen for uplifting GB: CM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Muhammad Khalid Khursheed on Wednesday said Prime minister Imran Khan was showing keen interest in prosperity and development of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was introducing comprehensive reforms in health sector of Gilgit Baltistan to provide basic healthcare facilities to the masses, he said in an interview to ptv.

He said National Health Insurance Programme was a great project and it would be expanded to whole GB in phases. The shortage of doctors, nurses and ICU would be addressed on priority, he added.

He said on the direction of PM, they were upgrading all basic health units and construction of medical college for the students was also on the cards.

He added that the government was working on the upgradation of GB hospitals and network of Ambulance services would be improved with the help of 1122.

He said Rescue 1122 will also start a 'Mountain Rescue Training Course' for the rescuers to improve their efficiency particularly for mountainous areas of GB.

The special trainings will be conducted for rescuers which would imparted special training to deal with any emergency in hilly area, he mentioned.

Replying to a query, he said current government was also focusing on development of education and tourism sector which was ignored by previous governments of PML-N and PPP.

He said the government was not only focusing on creating employment opportunities by promoting tourism activities but also making efforts to conserve the natural beauty of tourist spots by promoting eco-tourism in the GB.

