PM Imran Khan, KP CM Mahmood Khan Discuss Budget Relief, Tourism

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan met here Tuesday and discussed the relief for common man announced in the provincial budget.

The meeting also focused on matters related to potential of tourism in Dasu and Kohistan and other development projects, the PM Office said.

