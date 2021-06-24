UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan, KP MNAs Discuss Promotion Of Education, Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:19 PM

The Members of National Assembly belonging to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and discussed projects, particularly related to promotion of education in the province

The Members of National Assembly belonging to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and discussed projects, particularly related to promotion of education in the province.

MNAs Saleem ur Rehman, Saleh Muhammad, Mujahid Ali, Noor Alam Khan, Malik Fakhar Zaman, Malik Anwar Taj, Sher Akbar Khan and Gul Dad Khan, who met the prime minister, highlighted the ongoing development projects and the issues related to their Constituencies.�The promotion of tourism in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and the projects on climate change also came under discussion.

