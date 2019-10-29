PM Imran Khan lauded for inauguration of Baba Guru Nanak University for Sikh community

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Sikh community across the country on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for laying the foundation stone of first highly valuable Sikh Baba Guru Nanak University (BGNU) at Nankana Sahib in the Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts of the Sikh community living all across the world, President Punjabi Sikh Sanghat Gopal Singh Chawla said while speaking in a Radio program.

"We are highly thankful to Pakistan's political and military leadership for providing a golden opportunity of visiting second holiest place of faith to Sikhs living across the border", he added.

Sikhs living in the country are very patriotic and contributing in the development of country, Gopal Singh said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of Sikh community living in Pakistan, he said , adding, Kartarpur border is a symbol of religious harmony and Sikh Muslim friendship.

He said establishment of a university in an underprivileged area indicates government's education friendly policies.

Minorities are living in complete harmony and peace in Pakistan whereas minorities in India are not safe, he pointed out.

Member Punjab Assembly Mahinder Pal Singh also appreciated that Imran Khan's government is taking concrete steps to facilitate Sikh community all around the world.

Baba Guru Nanak University is a great initiative to give education access to minorities and the Underprivileged people, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to provide quality education and Primary health care facility to the poor segments of the society, he said, adding, opening of Kartarpur border is a message of peace to all those who propagate hatred.

MPA said Pakistan has pursued very effective diplomacy to highlight issue of Kashmir at international front and it is an honor for Sikh community that the Prime Minister has appreciated Sikh community's role in development of the country.

Pakistan is a heaven for minorities and Indians should learn lesson of tolerance and religious harmony from Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

People of Kashmir want to become part of Pakistan and India has forcefully occupied the whole valley, he regretted.

Assistant Professor, Writer and Human Rights Activist for Minorities Rights Professor Kalyan Singh Kalyan said opening of Kartarpur Corridor is a great initiative taken by Pakistan's government to facilitate Sikh community.

We are highly thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving an opportunity to visit our second most sacred place, he added.

Opening of Kartarpur Border will further strengthens the relation between Pakistan and Sikh community living all around the world.

Education and learning is highly significant for Sikh community. Inauguration of a University is a gift for Sikh community, he concluded.