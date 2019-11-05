PM Imran Khan lauded for launching 'Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program'

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellors, the Quaid i Azam University, here on Tuesday lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching historic 'Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program' for students from low-income families as it would provide an opportunity to the talented and deserving students to excel in life.

This will be the first need-based undergraduate scholarship program in the history of Pakistan, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr. Muhammad Ali while talking to ptv news channel said.

This is one of the best program ever launched under Ehsaas program, he said, adding, it is basically an investment in human development.

After launching of this program, no student will leave study due to shortage of resources as it is typically for low income students, he mentioned.

He further explained that minimum 50,000 scholarships will be granted per year through this program.

One of the main feature of this program is that 50% scholarships will be granted to female students.

Rector International Islamic University Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai added that the launching 'Ehsaas Undergraduate Program' is a great initiative of the government and a step forward towards prosperity.

Most of students coming from far flung areas could not afford to get higher education, but this program will eliminate their sense of deprivation and will help them to attain what they want to achieve, he added.

The main aspect of Riasat-e-Madina is to eliminate the difference between rich and poor and ensure the fundamental rights of people, he said.

The Holy book of Quran also teaches us to follow the footsteps of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and that's because it is very important for Pakistan to understand the vision behind its establishment and without studying the Riasat-e-Madina we can never understand it properly, he said.