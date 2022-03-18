UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Lauds Pak-Nigerian Growing Cooperation In Defence, Counter-terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday in a meeting with Nigeria's defence minister Major General (r) Bashir Salihi Magashi lauded the growing cooperation between the two countries in defence, security and counter-terrorism

Underlining common history, culture and values, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the strong positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

Lauding the Nigerian economy on assuming the top position in Africa since March, the prime minister called for further deepening of bilateral trade and business ties.

Highlighting Pakistan's long-standing services and contributions to promoting peace in Africa under the auspices of UN Peacekeeping Operations, the prime minister shared his vision of 'Engage Africa' policy, which aimed at expanding diplomatic footprint and advancing trade and investment partnerships.

The prime minister lauded the unanimous adoption of landmark resolution by the UNGA on declaring March 15 as the 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia.'The prime minister stated that this recognition by the General Assembly would help combat the contemporary challenges of racism, discrimination, and violence against Muslims, and promote interfaith harmony.

The prime minister recalled his earlier telephonic conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari and expressed the hope to welcome him to Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

