PM Imran Khan Lauds Spirit Of MNAs For Attending Parliament Session Despite Illness, Urgent Engagements

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the spirit of members of National Assembly, who attended the joint sitting of the parliament despite serious illness or other urgent family engagements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the spirit of members of National Assembly, who attended the joint sitting of the parliament despite serious illness or other urgent family engagements.

The prime minister in a tweet mentioned Mohammad Kheyal Zaman, Ehsanullah Tiwana and Rahat Amanullah Bhatti who ensured their presence despite being seriously ill.

He also expressed gratitude to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who attended the session despite the death of his brother.

On behalf of his party and the nation, Imran Khan thanked the parliamentarians.

The majority votes of treasury benches led to the passage of a series of bills including the use of electronic voting machines and grant of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in next election.

