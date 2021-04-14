UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Lays Foundation-stone Of Low-cost Houses In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:19 PM

PM Imran Khan lays foundation-stone of low-cost houses in Sargodha

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation-stone of a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation-stone of a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in Sargodha district.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior officials were present at the occasion.

The prime minister was given a briefing about the project under which a total of 1,175 houses measuring three marlas each will be constructed at six places in Sargodha district.

The Punjab government will provide land and other facilities for the project.

The construction work will be carried out by the Frontier Works Organization.

Bank of Punjab will take charge of the mortgage facility which will enable the deserving people to pay the total price of the house in easy installments.

For the allotment of houses in this project, the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will allot houses to the deserving people through ballot.

Around 33,528 applications have been received by the government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Sargodha Price Government FWO Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

6 minutes ago

Fehmida proposes agriculture loan program to facil ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Upper House OKs Bill Obligating Election C ..

6 minutes ago

In Moscow, urban renewal leaves artists out in the ..

6 minutes ago

Right to self-determination only solution, say ban ..

9 minutes ago

Schools sealed over violation of corona SOPs

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.