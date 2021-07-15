(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday laid a wreath at Independence and Humanism Monument of Uzbekistan as a gesture of respect to the history and culture of the Uzbek people.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov accompanied the prime minister at the Tashkent�Monument, marking the independence of�Uzbekistan.

The prime minister arrived in the Uzbek capital this afternoon on a two-day official visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral and trade ties with the Central Asian State.