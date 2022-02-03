UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Leaves For China On Four-day Visit

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left here for China on a four-day official visit to attend the ceremony of Winter Olympics and meet the Chinese leadership

The prime minister's delegation included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor.

The prime minister's delegation included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor.

The prime minister besides attending the ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Prior to departure, the accompanying ministers termed the prime minister's visit to China of great significance.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said PM Khan's meeting with the Chinese leadership would focus on bilateral strategic partnership, regional matters, and peace and security in South Asia.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the prime minister during the visit would propose the Chinese leadership to relocate their industry in Pakistan's Special Economic Zones for a win-win situation besides extending assistance in agriculture.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf said the visit would provide an opportunity to discuss ways to improve peace in Afghanistan to end terrorism.

Commerce Adviser Dawood said the meetings with the Chinese counterparts would focus on some areas of Free Trade Agreement and trade of cement, rice, fruit and vegetables.

