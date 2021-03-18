UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Makes Reality Of Providing Shelter To Homeless: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:52 PM

PM Imran Khan makes reality of providing shelter to homeless: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has made "Roti, Kapra, Makan" slogan into a reality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has made "Roti, Kapra, Makan" slogan into a reality.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Roti, Kapra, Makan" was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's slogan for five decades, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has started making this a reality today by handing over 1500 homes to the poor people.

He said, "this is the change you can believe in!".

He complimented Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari for the pushing this through.

